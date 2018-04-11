HP’s mainstream Pavilion PCs refreshed with latest AMD Ryzen, Intel Core CPUs — Nigeria Today

HP’s mainstream Pavilion PCs refreshed with latest AMD Ryzen, Intel Core CPUs
HP refreshed its entire family of Pavilion-branded devices spanning its 2-in-1s, laptops, and tower desktops. The devices now support new eighth-generation Intel Core and second-generation AMD Ryzen processors.
The post HP’s mainstream Pavilion PCs refreshed with latest AMD Ryzen, Intel Core CPUs appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!