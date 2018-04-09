HP’s premium detachable Chromebook x2 doesn’t demand a premium price — Nigeria Today

HP’s premium detachable Chromebook x2 doesn’t demand a premium price
HP introduced the Chromebook x2 on Monday, targeting Apple’s iPad Pro using a smaller price point of $599. Even more, the device is detachable and doesn’t require you to purchase the keyboard and pen separately.
The post HP’s premium detachable Chromebook x2 doesn’t demand a premium price appeared first on Digital Trends.
