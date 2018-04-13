 Huawei reportedly plans to launch its foldable smartphone in November — Nigeria Today
Huawei reportedly plans to launch its foldable smartphone in November

Posted on Apr 13, 2018

Speculations as to whether or not Huawei will release a ‘truly foldable’ smartphone have been surfacing for years now but a launch date may finally be near. Sources claim the company is planning on unveiling the device in November.

