 Huddersfield seek reinforcement in Leon Balogun - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Huddersfield seek reinforcement in Leon Balogun – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Huddersfield seek reinforcement in Leon Balogun
Vanguard
Premier League side, Huddersfield plans to sign Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun in preparation for next season. Huddersfield seek reinforcement in Leon Balogun. Balogun, 29, has held talks over the move and will join as a free agent. According to
Balogun set for Huddersfield dealThe Eagle Online

all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.