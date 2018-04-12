Human Resources Manager at Marriott International — Nigeria Today

Human Resources Manager at Marriott International
Marriott International, is recruiting to fill the position of: Human Resources Manager. The position is located in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess High School Diploma or GED or 2-year degree from an accredited university in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related major, with at least 1 year work experience.
