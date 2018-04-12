Human Resources Manager at Marriott International — Nigeria Today

Human Resources Manager at Marriott International

Marriott International, is recruiting to fill the position of: Human Resources Manager. The position is located in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess High School Diploma or GED or 2-year degree from an accredited university in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related major, with at least 1 year work experience.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

