 Human rights group pushes for stiffer penalties for disobeying court orders - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Human rights group pushes for stiffer penalties for disobeying court orders – The Standard

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Human rights group pushes for stiffer penalties for disobeying court orders
The Standard
Kenya Human Rights Commission Executive Director George Kegoro addressing the media at a past event. (File, Standard). Senior Government officials who disobey court orders could soon face stiffer penalties if a petition by a human rights watchdog
Registration of births targets 10m children, says Matiang'iK24 TV
Matiang'i cuts speech after being heckledUpdate Kenya (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.