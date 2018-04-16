 Human Trafficking: Minister Pledges Support For NAPTIP — Nigeria Today
Human Trafficking: Minister Pledges Support For NAPTIP

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama  has pledged to collaborate with NAPTIP to eradicate Human Trafficking in the country. Onyeama made the pledge when the DG NAPTIP led a delegation to visit him in Abuja. The DG was in the ministry to present the Minister with a report on human trafficking highlighting challenges […]

The post Human Trafficking: Minister Pledges Support For NAPTIP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

