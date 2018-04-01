Hummels: Everyone Wanted To Avoid Liverpool — Nigeria Today

Hummels: Everyone Wanted To Avoid Liverpool

Bayern Munich’s Mats Hummels believes every club still in the UCL were hoping to avoid Liverpool.

The Reds are not in the race for the PL title and have also crashed out of domestic cups, the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

However, Liverpool are still going strong in the UCL and have a squad capable of going all the way to the final.

World Cup winner Hummels believes Bayern are not the only side relieved to have steered well clear of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

He told the Daily Mail, with Liverpool set to face Manchester City and Bayern paired with Sevilla: “I know how strong Klopp’s teams are.

“I know how good his teams are when they get to this level. Sometimes it is a bit more difficult against the teams in the lower half of the schedule.

“But his teams always perform at the highest when they face the best teams. That’s for certain.

“I don’t think there was a team remaining who wanted to face Liverpool. They work so hard, they play so intense and aggressively with the quality of players they have – especially up front.”

