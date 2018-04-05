Hundreds Of Pregnant Women Protest After Outrageous N25,000 Childbirth Fee Was Imposed On Them In Ondo — Nigeria Today

Hundreds Of Pregnant Women Protest After Outrageous N25,000 Childbirth Fee Was Imposed On Them In Ondo

Some pregnant women staged a protest Thursday morning at the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure. According to Punch report, The protest was against what they described as “outrageous money” being charged for their antenatal care by the state government. They called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to “urgently reverse the N25,000 they are expected to […]

The post Hundreds Of Pregnant Women Protest After Outrageous N25,000 Childbirth Fee Was Imposed On Them In Ondo appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

