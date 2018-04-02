Husband Divorces Wife Just 2hours After Wedding For Sharing Photos On Snapchat — Nigeria Today

Some men are indeed no nonsense men. A man in Saudi Arabia has sent social media to frenzy for having the shortest marriage in history. The wedding which recently held in Saudi broke down two hours after the excited bride took to the social media to share photos from the wedding with friends.

When the news reached the groom, he immediately filed for divorce. According to him, their prenuptial agreement didn’t permit the bride to use social media applications like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram to send her photos to friends.

The groom was said to have cancelled the marriage and filed for divorce when the bride broke the prenup agreement. Saudi Daily said this is the shortest marriage in the history of Saudi Arabia.