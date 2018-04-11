Husband pleads Not Guilty to Murder of Alizee & Daughter — Nigeria Today

Husband pleads Not Guilty to Murder of Alizee & Daughter

Peter Nielsen, the Danish citizen who allegedly murdered his wife, Ali Zainab Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee, and their daughter Petra Nielsen, has pleaded not guilty in the Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court, Punch reports. Peter was charged to court on 2 counts of murder, both of which he pleaded not guilty to. CSP Effiong Asuquo, the prosecutor, told […]

