Hymn of the Week: “Now the Green Blade Rises” - Aleteia EN — Nigeria Today

Hymn of the Week: “Now the Green Blade Rises” – Aleteia EN
|
Aleteia EN
|
Hymn of the Week: “Now the Green Blade Rises”
Aleteia EN
Happy Easter! This week, our hymn pick is “Now the Green Blade Rises,” an Easter hymn full of beautiful imagery and metaphors for Christ. The hymn first appeared in hymnals in 1928, written by John M.C. Crum, an English Anglican priest from the early …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!