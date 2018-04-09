 I am a virgin and keeping myself for my future wife – Man Open up — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I am a virgin and keeping myself for my future wife – Man Open up

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian guy who claimed to be a virgin, took to Facebook to make the announcement and he also mentioned that he is keeping himself for his future wife. The young man identified as Ben Smart went further to say that he will be a totally loyal and submissive husband to his wife. Here’s what […]

The post I am a virgin and keeping myself for my future wife – Man Open up appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.