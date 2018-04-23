I am not 'chopping' Kofi Adjorlolo and his son – Snapchat queen 'fires' critics - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

I am not ‘chopping’ Kofi Adjorlolo and his son – Snapchat queen ‘fires’ critics – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
I am not 'chopping' Kofi Adjorlolo and his son – Snapchat queen 'fires' critics
Information Nigeria
Popular Instagram and Snapchat slay queen, Ama Richest has debunked rumours that she is sleeping with Kofi Adjorlolo and his son at the same time. Ama Richest took to her Instagram page to debunk this rumours and tell people who have been sharing such …
Lady alleged to be sleeping with Kofi Adjorlolo and son speaks
7 hot and wild photos of the slay queen accused of sleeping with Kofi Adjorlolo and his son
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!