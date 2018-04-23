 I am not 'chopping' Kofi Adjorlolo and his son – Snapchat queen 'fires' critics - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I am not ‘chopping’ Kofi Adjorlolo and his son – Snapchat queen ‘fires’ critics – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

I am not 'chopping' Kofi Adjorlolo and his son – Snapchat queen 'fires' critics
Information Nigeria
Popular Instagram and Snapchat slay queen, Ama Richest has debunked rumours that she is sleeping with Kofi Adjorlolo and his son at the same time. Ama Richest took to her Instagram page to debunk this rumours and tell people who have been sharing such
Lady alleged to be sleeping with Kofi Adjorlolo and son speaksGhanaWeb
7 hot and wild photos of the slay queen accused of sleeping with Kofi Adjorlolo and his sonYEN.COM.GH

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.