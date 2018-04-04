I am not running for President - Saraki — Nigeria Today

I am not running for President – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has denied media reports claiming that he will be contesting for presidency in 2019.

Recall that The Boss newspaper published by a one-time presidential candidate, Dele Momodu had disclosed exclusively that Saraki will contest for the presidency in 2019.

“The Boss can exclusively reveal that Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has joined the 2019 Presidential race, “There is no doubt that he would be a formidable force that should not be ignored because only few politicians in Nigeria today have the pedigree, the experience, the clout and the connection of Senator Saraki.” the paper had reported.

But in what look like a twist of event, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate president, Yusuph Olaniyonu said there was no iota of truth in the report.

“The report is false. If it is true that he is contesting, you would have seen the report it (sic) in major dailies since last week Saturday when the news broke out on social media. But as you can see, there is nothing like that,” Mr. Olaniyonu said.

Another aide of Saraki who spoke with Nigeria today on condition of anonymity maintained that the media report was just an opinion of Dele Momodu. He said Saraki is bent on giving Nigeria the leadership she deserves but ensuring he gives his best as the Senate president to put Nigeria back on track.

“There will always be rumours, trust me, this is the time of electioneering. For now, he is not considering that option yet, but so many people are asking, pleading and waiting for him to declare for the presidency”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

