“I am not spending Davido’s money” – Sophia Momodu reveals — Nigeria Today

“I am not spending Davido’s money” – Sophia Momodu reveals

Davido’s number one baby mama, Sophia Momodu blast thehaters who believe she is living large on her baby daddy’s money. The mother of one who enjoys multiple vacations and beach strolling has been posting photos recently which clearly spells it out that she’s living the large life. Majorly, her photos are bikini and beach photos […]

The post “I am not spending Davido’s money” – Sophia Momodu reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

