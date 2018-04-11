I am re-contesting because Nigerians appreciate my efforts — Buhari — Nigeria Today

I am re-contesting because Nigerians appreciate my efforts — Buhari
Elections 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said he decided to seek re-election in 2019 because majority of Nigerians were appreciative of his efforts to reposition the country.
He said he decided to declare his intention on Monday during the National Executive Committee meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress because of the anxiety among Nigerians on whether he would run or not.
According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in London.
“I declared before leaving home because Nigerians were talking too much about whether I would run or not. So, I felt I should break the ice.
“We have many things to focus on, like security, agriculture, economy, anti-corruption, and many others. We needed to concentrate on them, and politics should not be a distraction.
“The majority of Nigerians appreciate what we are doing, and that is why I am re-contesting,” the President said.
Buhari recounted some successes of his administration with particular emphasis on the strides in agriculture.
“We have cut the importation of rice by about 90%, saving billions of dollars in the process. People who rushed into petrol money have now gone back to agriculture. Even professionals have gone back to the land. Nigeria should be able to feed itself comfortably soon. I am so pleased,” the President said.
