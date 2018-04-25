“I Am Ready For Marriage” – Seyi Shay Opens Up — Nigeria Today

“I Am Ready For Marriage” – Seyi Shay Opens Up

Nigerian beautiful pop singer, Seyi Shay has opened up on her readiness to become a bride after so much achievements from her music career.

In a recent interview with Saturday beats, the singer revealed how her mother would advise that she should not allow any man to stop her dream.

According to her, she wished her late mom was alive to see all she has become because she took to her words.

Seyi Shay said;

“Currently all my father does is to pray for me. Before my mother died, her last words to me were that I should become all I can be and I would eventually make it in Nigeria. I really miss my mother and I wish she could see everything that I am doing now. I wish she could see that I have not given up despite the setbacks I encounter in my job. I think my mother would be proud of me. “If my mother was alive, I am sure she would always ask me when I would introduce her to my fiancé but before her death, she never pressured me about marriage. Before she died, she told me that I should make sure I have done everything I wanted to do before any other thing. She said I should not let any man stop my dream. That is what she said to me. Now, I am ready for marriage, I even sang about it in my new project.”

