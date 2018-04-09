I am responding to the yearning of Nigerians, Buhari speaks on re-election bid — Nigeria Today

I am responding to the yearning of Nigerians, Buhari speaks on re-election bid

President Muhammadu Buhari says the yearning of Nigerians for his leadership informed his decision to seek re-election in 2019.

The president who is heading to London maintained that the decision to continue the change agenda was in line with the clamour of millions of Nigerians.

According to a Statement earlier today by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, president Buhari broke the news of his intention to seek re-election at a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress, held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja

“President Muhammadu Monday in Abuja declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019.

“President Buhari made the declaration at a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress.

“The President said he was responding to the clamour by Nigerians to re-contest in 2019, adding that he wanted to give NEC the honour of notifying them first

“Shortly before making the declaration, the President presented a speech on the report submitted by the APC National Executive Technical Committee.” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian stocks have dropped to a three-month low according to a report by Reuters after President Muhammadu Buhari said he would seek re-election in 2019.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

