‘I Am Single But I Know So Many Girls That Think We Are Dating’ – Mayorkun — Nigeria Today

‘I Am Single But I Know So Many Girls That Think We Are Dating’ – Mayorkun

DMW frontline act, Mayourkun has revealed some shocking details about his relationship status.

In a recent interview with HipTV, Mayorkun stated he is single despite the fact that he has many girls in life who think they’re in relationship with him.

Apparently, this details of Mayorkun’s relationship status is closely related to the concept of “yoruba demon”.

Watch video below:-

The post ‘I Am Single But I Know So Many Girls That Think We Are Dating’ – Mayorkun appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

