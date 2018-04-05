I asked her to take a break to enable her parents teach her some sense – Husband - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

I asked her to take a break to enable her parents teach her some sense – Husband – Vanguard
|
I asked her to take a break to enable her parents teach her some sense – Husband
Vanguard
Minna – A housewife, Saratu Yahaya, on Thursday, pleaded with a Sharia Court in Minna to dissolve her marriage, alleging that her husband constantly beat her. Wedding rings worn during marriage. Yahaya told the court that she no longer love her husband …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!