I attribute my success to God, David Mark – Ekweremadu — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, has attributed his successes to former Senate President, Senator David Mark. He made the attribution during the 70th birthday celebration of David Mark in Otukpo, Benue State. Ekweremadu said that Mark’s era as head of the Upper Chamber left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s democracy. The […]

