There is so much politics involved in collaborating with a Nigerian artiste- Brymo - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today

There is so much politics involved in collaborating with a Nigerian artiste- Brymo – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
There is so much politics involved in collaborating with a Nigerian artiste- Brymo
TheNewsGuru
Olawale 'Brymo' Ashimi hasn't featured a Nigerian artiste on his albums in a long while. Ever since Iceprince featured him on the hit song 'Ara', the talented singer has shut the doors on collaborations. In the same vein, on his new recent album 'Oso …
Nigerian singer Brymo says he can only work with Asa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!