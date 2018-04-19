I cannot be arrested, I am innocent – Senator Ovie Omo-Agege — Nigeria Today

I cannot be arrested, I am innocent – Senator Ovie Omo-Agege
The Senator representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege has said he had nothing to do with the theft of the mace from the chamber of the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday. An official statement from the Nigerian senate had accused Omo-Agege of being behind the seizure of the mace and also said his actions yesterday bordered on […]
The post I cannot be arrested, I am innocent – Senator Ovie Omo-Agege appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
