“I can’t be managed” – Kanye West announces Split from Manager Scooter Braun — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

This morning, Kanye West took to his twitter page to officially confirm rumours that he had parted ways with his manager Scooter Braun. The series of tweets was led by one which explicitly said: I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed ” – and was liked by Braun himself.

According to Variety, West gave his core team, which included attorney Peter Paterno, an ultimatum: to conduct all business through his Yeezy organization. A suggestion to restructure his management and bring Braun’s services in-house was turned down, though the two may continue to work on other projects together between the two companies.

During his time with Braun, West launched a successful partnership with Adidas and saw his highest grossing tour in “Saint Pablo.

He also took some time out to boast about his place in the shoe business tweeting that his shoe sales are more lucrative than NBA legend Michael Jordan‘s.

