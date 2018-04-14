“I can’t recite Nigerian national anthem” – Alex Iwobi — Nigeria Today

“I can’t recite Nigerian national anthem” – Alex Iwobi
Gunner star and Nigerian forward, Alex Iwobi has said he can’t sing the Nigerian national anthem. Iwobi expressed he didn’t know the words to the Nigerian national song of praise too well, proposing that he mouths along to the hymn when the camera was centered around him before the beginning of international matches. Iwobi, who … Continue reading ““I can’t recite Nigerian national anthem” – Alex Iwobi”
