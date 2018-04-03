“I challenge Lai Mohammed to provide evidence” – Stella Oduah on Looters List — Nigeria Today

“I challenge Lai Mohammed to provide evidence” – Stella Oduah on Looters List

Stella Oduah, former Minister of Aviation, has criticised Lai Mohammed for including her in the infamous “looters list.” The Minister of Information and Culture had released 2 lists of a total of 28 people alleged to be looters from past administrations. Oduah, in her statement, has denied taking from government coffers. “I did not engage in […]

The post “I challenge Lai Mohammed to provide evidence” – Stella Oduah on Looters List appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

