I decided not to impregnate her because she’s only 13 – 22-years-old confess — Nigeria Today

 I decided not to impregnate her because she's only 13 – 22-years-old confess
I decided not to impregnate her because she’s only 13 – 22-years-old confess

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Weird News/Gist

A 22-year-old man, Chukwuebuka Nnaji, has been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Madalla. According to Punchng, the suspect had asked the victim to meet him at a hotel at Madalla Junction, claiming he had a gift for her. On getting there, Nnaji dragged her to an […]

