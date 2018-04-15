I Did Not Mean to Disrespect My Husband – Aisha Buhari — Nigeria Today

I Did Not Mean to Disrespect My Husband – Aisha Buhari

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has explained that she criticised her husband because of the need to ensure justice in his administration.

The First Lady had famously posted a message on the social media that she would not support her husband’s re-election bid if things continued the way they were in his government.

Her grouse at the time was that President Muhammadu Buhari had neglected many people who worked hard to get him elected while deferring instead to a set of people who did little or nothing for his election.

“He is yet to tell me if he’ll seek re-election but I have decided as his wife, that if things continue like this up to 2019, I will not go out and campaign again and ask any woman to vote like I did before. I will never do it again,” she had said in an October 2016 post.

But in an acceptance statement sent to Vanguard Newspapers for the award the medium conferred on her as Vanguard Personality of the Year 2017, she said however that she did not mean to disrespect her husband.

She said in a letter signed by her and made available to the media on Sunday by Suleiman Haruna Director of Information to Wife of the President, “I wish to thank the management of Vanguard Media Limited for this unexpected award, in recognition of my humanitarian efforts towards improving the health and welfare of Nigerians particularly women, children and less privileged.

“One of the reasons adduced for honouring me was the interview I granted which some people saw as critical to a government that I am part of. I need to state that my position as a result of my sense of justice and not confrontation or disrespect. I was brought up to stand by the truth and this is how I have always been.

“As we are all aware, Nigerians elected this administration based on the trust and confidence they have on my husband; I, therefore, feel that we are here to serve Nigeria to the best of our ability. Let me use this opportunity to state that I support my husband in this call to service and will continue to do so.

“On this note, I hereby dedicate this award to the people of Nigeria, especially women.

“Thank you sincerely for this award.”

