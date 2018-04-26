 I did not snatch Adeniyi from Toyin Abraham- Seyi Edun - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today
I did not snatch Adeniyi from Toyin Abraham- Seyi Edun – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment


I did not snatch Adeniyi from Toyin Abraham- Seyi Edun
Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Seyi Edun who is set to get married to Adeniyi Johnson, Toyin Abraham's estranged hubby, has debunked claims that she snatched him from Toyin. Seyi Edun said they were already separated when she met Adeniyi. Ivy League
