I Didn’t Attack Bill Gate – el-Rufai — Nigeria Today

I Didn’t Attack Bill Gate – el-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, said he did not attacked founder of Microsoft, Bill Gate over his statement on Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth plan. The governor said the recent newspapers reports were not accurate as his state benefited immensely from the Bill Gates and Melinda foundations. El-Rufai who spoke during one of […]

