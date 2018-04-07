I don’t get intimidated by men—Benue Ashaka Cement sole female engineer — Nigeria Today

I don’t get intimidated by men—Benue Ashaka Cement sole female engineer

Deborah Danladi, 30, is the first and the only female engineer in Ashaka Cement Plant, Gombe. She is the process engineer at the plant. She is also the first and only female engineer from her tribe and local government area, Kaltungo, Gombe State. Danladi, in company with other male colleagues, led a team of reporters on tour of Ashaka Cement Plant. She spoke with MUYIWA LUCAS, on what it takes to survive in a profession that is male dominated, and also coping with being a mother and an engineer. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be the first female engineer in Ashaka?

It feels great. And secondly, it is challenging. As the first female engineer, a lot more is expected of me as a role model, all eyes are on me; I need to deliver and meet their expectations.

Does that put you under pressure?

No any pressure at work because there is no reason to feel pressured because I believe there is no such thing as failure. So, I blend with my colleagues, I take them as my friends and we work as a team. And I fully participate in everything that is taking place in the plant.

Are there challenges that make you wish you were male in the line of duty?

No. I don’t have any regret at all. I only feel great. Being the only female among men doesn’t make me regret at all. I feel so proud of myself, I feel so happy working with my colleagues so there are no regrets at all.

Are there instances where they have made you feel little?

Honestly, I don’t allow anyone to make me feel inferior. I don’t give a room for that. I challenge them instead of them challenging me. I used them as a stepping stone to grow and be where I am today. If you ask most of them, they will tell you it is me that gives them the challenge.

As a married woman, how do you manage your home and work?

It is all about work-life balance. When you have this balance, you balance both commitments well. My work here does not stop me from performing my good role as a married woman at home. I work here and I work at home as a married woman and I balance it effectively, and with the full support of my husband, that makes it easier for me.

In this part of the world, female child gets married early, what would you say about that as a role model?

I think we need to encourage the girls. Especially in the engineering field, people see it as a male career. So, we need to drive out these perceptions right from the start. When you tell your parent you want to study engineering, they tell you it is for the male. But I don’t see it that way. So, I got the encouragement from my dad. When I mentioned engineering to him, he was happy. He encouraged me. I think the encouragement should come from the basic primary, and secondary schools before you get to the university.

Do you think your parents’ education influenced your decision?

Not really. It is more than influence. As you can see, we have few female engineers in the north. So I don’t think they pushed me into it. I think it is a passion. They wanted me to do something great and do it differently and I took a cue from it.

10 years from now what do you see yourself doing?

I see myself achieving more great things. Inspiring other ladies in this our region and beyond to do more for themselves than the society thinks. I want to be a role model, that people would look up to.

The post I don't get intimidated by men—Benue Ashaka Cement sole female engineer appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

