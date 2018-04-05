 I Don't Hate John Mahama – Owusu Bempah - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I Don’t Hate John Mahama – Owusu Bempah – Peace FM Online

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

I Don't Hate John Mahama – Owusu Bempah
Peace FM Online
Contrary to suggestions that he deliberately dislikes former President John Dramani Mahama and doesn't hesitate to show it through his various prophecies against him over time, Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has
John Mahama declines to confirm flagbearershipGhanaWeb
Former President Mahama denies interference in Sierra Leone electionGhana Broadcasting Corporation
Ghana's John Mahama denies interference in tense Sierra Leone electionTODAY.NG
YEN.COM.GH
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.