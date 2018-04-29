I don’t have to visit America to be Nigerian President – Atiku — Nigeria Today

I don’t have to visit America to be Nigerian President – Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that visiting the United States of America is not a prerequisite for becoming president of Nigeria. He made this statement in reaction to a question of how he intended to emerge Nigeria’s president without visiting the US on a BBC Hausa Service programme on Saturday. Atiku said the […]
