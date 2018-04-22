“I don’t know who the king of the street is, I made ‘shaku shaku’ famous” – Slimcase says — Nigeria Today

“I don’t know who the king of the street is, I made ‘shaku shaku’ famous” – Slimcase says

2018 has to be the year for Singer, Slimcase, as he has taken over the streets with his trending music and has also featured in a lot of popular street music.

Slimcase has apparently, been in the music game for 8 years, but nothing was heard of him until last year when he released some hit songs.

The Oshozondi crooner who seems to be the most sought after artiste for the best street collaboration, has however pointed out that he might not be the king of street music, or may not even know who the rightful king is. But one thing is certain, he is definitely the Otunba of street music.

According to Slimcase:

“Street music didn’t start with me, it started long before me. I only came on the scene to add flavour to it. With street music came shaku shaku dance which started from the streets of Agege and Mushin.

Shaku shaku has been around for a while on the streets, but nobody paid attention to it and no one knew how to tap into a sound for the dance until I dropped the song titled ‘Oshozondi’, and showed them that they can vibe that dance to this song.

It created a standard for them which showed that this sound really goes with the dance. It made me popular. I didn’t start the dance, my song created a platform for the dance,”

he said

Long before he became an article on the scene, the likes of Olamide, Dammy Krane, and others have been ruling the streets with their street vibes and slang but Slimcase maintains his own style of street slangs which he calls lambas and says they are like no other on the scene.

He explained it is the reason he had christened himself, Otumba Lamba, saying he’s not the king and challenges anyone who is king to come forth and declare.

“No one has come out to say he’s the king of the street. I am the one who has come out to say I’m Otunba Lamba and the street accepted it like that because they enjoy my delivery. Street music is about slang (language) and I call my own lamba.”

