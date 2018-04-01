 I don't want people to see me being as beautiful with no brain- Lilian Afegbai laments - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I don’t want people to see me being as beautiful with no brain- Lilian Afegbai laments – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

I don't want people to see me being as beautiful with no brain- Lilian Afegbai laments
TheNewsGuru
Budding actress and former Big Brother contestant, Lilian Afegbai has lamented over how people perceive her. The actress who just unveiled her flick titled 'Bound' said the pressure not to be perceived as a beauty with no brain made her focus on her

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.