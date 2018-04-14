I Feel So Much Comfortable Whenever I’m With You- Actress Temitope Solaja Hits On Femi Adebayo — Nigeria Today

I Feel So Much Comfortable Whenever I’m With You- Actress Temitope Solaja Hits On Femi Adebayo

Nollywood budding Actress, Temitope Solaja hit the limelight in 2008 when she starred in a movie titled Bamitale, and ever since then she as featured in so many movies.

Days back, the beautiful actress who is currently on set of her new movie shares how she feels about fellow actor Femi Adebayo with keynote image… it really sweet, read below in her words:

I feel so much comfortable whenever I’m with you papi You already know how much I love you sir @femiadebayosalami Thank you so much for the love and support #FILMING “VISITOR” Movie Produced By Temitope Solaja @temitopesolaja_aruga Directed By @iteledicon cc @femiadebayosalami

