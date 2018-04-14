 I Feel So Much Comfortable Whenever I’m With You- Actress Temitope Solaja Hits On Femi Adebayo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I Feel So Much Comfortable Whenever I’m With You- Actress Temitope Solaja Hits On Femi Adebayo

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood budding Actress, Temitope Solaja hit the limelight in 2008 when she starred in a movie titled Bamitale, and ever since then she as featured in so many movies.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Days back, the beautiful actress who is currently on set of her new movie shares how she feels about fellow actor Femi Adebayo with keynote image… it really sweet, read below in her words:

I feel so much comfortable whenever I’m with you papi😍😍😍❤🙌You already know how much I love you sir @femiadebayosalami 👊❤❤❣ Thank you so much for the love and support 🙏🙏🙌 #FILMING🎬🎬❤❤“VISITOR” Movie Produced By Temitope Solaja @temitopesolaja_aruga Directed By @iteledicon cc @femiadebayosalami

The post I Feel So Much Comfortable Whenever I’m With You- Actress Temitope Solaja Hits On Femi Adebayo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.