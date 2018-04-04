“I Fell In Love With Naija” – Nasty C Declares Love For Nigeria — Nigeria Today

“I Fell In Love With Naija” – Nasty C Declares Love For Nigeria

In a tweet dated April 3rd 2018, Mzanzi rapper, Nasty C declared his love for Nigeria.

Using the popular moniker for Nigeria, Nasty C tweeted;

“I fell inlove with Naija.”

The tweet has been liked over 2000 times and retweeted over 390 times, as at press time.

It is believed that the 20-year -old rapper’s relationship with Nigerian artistes is a huge factor for his love for Nigeria.

Nasty C whose debut album, Strings And Bling, is set to drop soon, has once worked with Nigerian pop star, Davido, on “Coolest Kid In Africa”, and a remix to his song.

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper, Ycee was recently spotted with him in the studio.

The post “I Fell In Love With Naija” – Nasty C Declares Love For Nigeria appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

