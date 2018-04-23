I have a crush on Patapaa – Nigerian musician Guudy confesses - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

I have a crush on Patapaa – Nigerian musician Guudy confesses – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
I have a crush on Patapaa – Nigerian musician Guudy confesses
GhanaWeb
Rising Nigerian Afro-pop musician, Goodness Amodu Ayomide, better known as 'Guudy', has revealed that she is attracted to Ghanaian musician, Patapaa. According to her, she has conducted extensive research on the 'One Corner' hitmaker, and is waiting …
5 clever ways most Ghanaian pastors are secretly robbing cash from Ghanaians
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!