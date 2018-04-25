“I have even started inviting my friends!” First Time Betking User wins N7.7million — Nigeria Today

“I have even started inviting my friends!” First Time Betking User wins N7.7million

A punter who played for the first time on the fastest growing sports betting platform, BetKing has recently won a huge sum of N7.7million using the platform.

The winner, Prince Chukwuemeka, shared his excitement over the weekend as he was contacted by representatives in Anambra state. According to Kingmaker, Sam Eze who manages agent shops in the region, the win was a major milestone in the history of the brand. “This is only the beginning of the great things that will be achieved by BetKing in Nigeria in time to come.” he said.

Prince Chukwuemeka indicated that it was his first time playing on BetKing and he was glad that he played without any doubts. He narrated the story stating he was on his way to another betting shop when a BetKing agent (also known as a Kingmaker), engaged and convinced him to try BetKing. The decision proved to be fruitful as he ended up winning N7.7 million.

The winner attributes his success to his fearless prediction, which is a major distinguishing attribute of punters on Betking. In his words, “My mind told me to play straight draw, and I never doubted”. Sharing his joy, he further stated that he never thought he could win that much from betting and expressed his appreciation to BetKing for giving Nigerians the opportunity to win like true Kings. He believed the winning would help improve his life in numerous ways and stated his desire to continue to play on the platform.

“I have even started inviting my friends to BetKing,” he commented when asked if he would readily recommend the platform to other punters. BetKing is a sports betting company that launched on February 22nd, 2018 in Lagos, offering online services nationwide and agency services in 5 states within the Nigeria. With headquarters in Lagos state, BetKing is working towards a nationwide expansion that places several physical shops across all states in Nigeria. Among the offerings of the company’s services are sports betting, not restricted to football, hockey, cricket, tennis, basketball and more, customized state-of-the-art virtual games including the exclusively designed sports Kings’ League.

To join the playground for kings, users can visit www.betking.com to sign up. Users who prefer physical shops can simply walk into any agent shop across Lagos, Anambra, Oyo and Osun. You can also follow BetKing on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

The post “I have even started inviting my friends!” First Time Betking User wins N7.7million appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

