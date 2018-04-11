I Have Made Over N100m From Kidnapping – Herdsman Reveals — Nigeria Today

I Have Made Over N100m From Kidnapping – Herdsman Reveals

The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, paraded a notorious kidnapper, Muritala Umaru, who confessed to have made over N100 million from kidnapping. An AK47 rifle with breech number KO340119 and 10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from him. He was said to have been responsible for kidnapping in parts of Edo and neighbouring states. […]

The post I Have Made Over N100m From Kidnapping – Herdsman Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

