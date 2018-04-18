I Have No Problem With Bale – Zidane — Nigeria Today

I Have No Problem With Bale – Zidane
Zinedine Zidane insists he has no problem with Gareth Bale despite substituting him at half-time during Real Madrid´s Champions League clash against Juventus last week. Sources had revealed that Bale was surprised and angry at Zidane´s decision to take him off at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid trailing 2-0 in a match they went […]
The post I Have No Problem With Bale – Zidane appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!