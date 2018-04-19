‘I have sufficient experience to govern Ekiti’ — Nigeria Today

‘I have sufficient experience to govern Ekiti’

Former House of Representatives member and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant Opeyemi Bamidele spoke with reporters in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on his aspiration, President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition and other partisan issues.

President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking a second term in office. Is the timing right?

Whichever way the President makes his intention known, people will always have something to say. There is a Latin phrase, quot homines tot sententiae, which means as there are many people there are many opinions. Nigerians are not robots; people should not be expected to see things in the same perspective.

They are people who think it is too early for the President to declare his intention to run and there are others who think it is not too early. I am one of those who believe that it is not too early to declare. I say this because INEC has released timetable for the 2019 elections.

The presidential primary, according to the INEC timetable, will hold in September or October 2018. So, for an election that will hold 2019, and the primary holding in the last quarter of 2018, I don’t think it is too early for the President to make his intention known. People have been asking him in the last two years whether he will run for the second term or not and I want to believe it is not too early for him to declare. Why are you vying for the ticket of your party for Ekiti governorship?

I believe I am better equipped to provide leadership as governor at this crucial time for a number of reason. I am bringing on board a huge experience — to the glory of God — as a former public official. I have been privileged to serve in government at all levels at different times. I was privileged to serve the people of Lagos State as Senior Special Assistant and as Commissioner for eight years. I was a commissioner in different ministries under two different governors: Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola. Under Asiwaju Tinubu, I was a commissioner in Ministry of Youth and Social Development, where I was able to influence a lot of things, including producing a youth development policy for a state of over 20 million people, with over 60 per cent of them being youths. My achievements in term of community development are written in gold.

I was also in charge of Sport Development under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during which we renovated Onikan Stadium and Agege Stadium. To the glory of God, it is also on record that it was when I was a commissioner that we completed Teslim Balogun Stadium, which has been abandoned for almost 18 years since the tenure of Mike Akhigbe, the then Military Administrator of Lagos State. All these areas I have made my marks and the records are there.

As Commissioner for Information and Strategy under Babatunde Fashola, it is on record that Lagos became the owner of the first radio station that was launched on the Internet in the country. Wherever you are in the world, you can listen to Radio Lagos. Radio Lagos was also the first radio station to be on DSTV

As Commissioner for Information, I encouraged Lagos State government to give account of stewardship every 100 days to Lagosias and that is the tradition that has been followed till today. I also obtained the licence and started what today is known as Lagos State traffic radio to enable Lagosians monitor the traffic situation in the state 24/7, and it has become part of our legacy.

If elected as the next governor of Ekiti, what will be your priority?

My number one priority will be agriculture. The earlier we face the reality that agriculture is the way out of poverty, the better for all of us in Ekiti and Nigeria as a nation. Ekiti can also be the food basket of the nation. We have a large market that is less than four hours away from Ekiti and that is the Lagos market. I can tell as a former commissioner in Lagos that over N12 billion is spent on foodstuff every day in the state. Assuming the people living in Lagos can afford N200 a day, multiply that by 20 million, it will be N4 billion. That can only tell you how much we spend on purchase of yams, rice, garri, plantain and other foodstuff. What this means to us as an agrarian community is that Ekiti farmers would be in a position where they can secure a brighter future. That is if we have a government that would focus on developing agriculture. Just imagine a market of 20 million people; they would have to work hard to meet the target. If you stand at Mile 12 in the morning, you will see a good number of trailers that are coming in daily, bringing tubers of yam from Kogi and Benue states, and many others bringing fowl and local chicken from Northern part of the country. They also bring in tomato, onions and cow. Our farmers have no reason to be poor and Ekiti community has no reason to be poor, if we have a government that is able to understand that Lagos has the money to fund and capacity to partner in the area of food production.

Lagos cannot do farming, but can do some level of fishing and that is why we need to enter into a partnership with the state for the benefit of our people. Before now no state has the vision of partnership until Kebbi State took it upon itself to enter into agreement with Lagos State. This has yielded great dividends by providing thousands of jobs for the people of Kebbi State.

There are fears that the APC primary may breed acrimony, because of the number of aspirants. What is your take on this?

Let me begin by saying that whenever anybody offers himself for service in any capacity, be it president, governor, state or National Assembly member or local government chairman, he deserves to be commended, especially if the intention is pure. To that extent, I won’t hold it against anyone who is aspiring to be governor. What is important is for each aspirant to be able to search his mind as to why he is running to be governor in Ekiti. Is it because I want to make a change or I have got what is takes, the capacity to provide a leadership or just because I am looking for a Job? I believe anyone looking for job does not need to be governor. I feel you don’t even need the trouble. If you are looking for the job, the money you will spend to run can be invested to start a business. If you can’t manage the business, use it to partner with others that can manage the business.

For me, it is a welcome development, if truly such aspirants are driven by vision. My own take is that I believe the buck stops at the leadership. Are the delegates truly allowed to choose the candidate for the party? If the answer is ‘yes’, then all will be well, even if ithere are 100 aspirants.

There will only be problems when there is manipulation; when the process of conducting the primary is messed up and the credibility of the party is dented. Some of us have been with the party and have been contributing to its development in Ekiti, from AD, AC, ACN to APC. I think we in this category are not up to five. I personally pay annual rent for the party secretariat for seven years, and every December, I send 650 bags of rice to the party secretariat in Ekiti to be distributed to the 16 local governments.

The post ‘I have sufficient experience to govern Ekiti’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

