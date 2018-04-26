I Left My Ex Because He Couldn’t Provide My Needs Financially – Actress Moesha Boduong — Nigeria Today

Is she saying is ok to dump a man or even your husband if he is unable to take care of you? And people still talk about love. Is unfortunate. Ghanain model and actress Moesha Boduong says she broke up with her boyfriend of four years because he was unable to take care of her financially.

In an interview with Delay on the Delay Show on Viasat1, her status as a girl went high and so needed a guy who was financially stable to cater for her needs.

In her words;

“MY NEEDS AND TASTE FOR GOOD THINGS WENT HIGH AND THE GUY COULDN’T PROVIDE MY NEEDS SO I HAD TO ADVISE MYSELF AND FIND SOMEONE WHO WAS CAPABLE SO I LET HIM GO.

“THE OTHER THING WAS THAT, MY DAD BECAME ILL AND I HAD TO SUPPORT SO I DIDN’T SEE THE REASON I WOULD BE WITH SOMEONE WHO CAN’T PROVIDE FOR MY NEEDS FOR MY FAMILY TO BENEFIT WHEN I HAD OPTIONS,” SHE SAID.

See video below..