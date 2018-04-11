I 'll not attend summit of Americas – Venezuelan President - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

I ‘ll not attend summit of Americas – Venezuelan President – Vanguard



Vanguard I 'll not attend summit of Americas – Venezuelan President

Vanguard

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he has decided not to participate in the forthcoming Summit of Americas in Peru, local media reported on Wednesday. The two-day summit will start in Lima on Friday. Maduro has been invited to attend the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

