“I make more money from construction than music” – Duncan Mighty dismisses oil bunkering allegations — Nigeria Today

“I make more money from construction than music” – Duncan Mighty dismisses oil bunkering allegations

Popular Port Harcourt-based musician, Duncan Mighty has disclosed that the bulk of his money comes from construction services, not music for which he gained acclaim. He made this known in an interview with The Punch, while distancing himself from oil bunkering, which many believe is the source of the artiste’s wealth. Duncan Mighty said, “I […]

The post “I make more money from construction than music” – Duncan Mighty dismisses oil bunkering allegations appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

