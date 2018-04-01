I mistakenly got pregnant 18 years ago - Actress Biodun Okeowo reveals - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

I mistakenly got pregnant 18 years ago – Actress Biodun Okeowo reveals – NAIJA.NG



NAIJA.NG I mistakenly got pregnant 18 years ago – Actress Biodun Okeowo reveals

NAIJA.NG

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo is not just a screen diva but a successful skin therapist. She does not fail to shower praises on her children as she spends quality time with them once she gets the opportunity to. On Sunday, April 1, Omobutty as fondly …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

