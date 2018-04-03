I Need Cee-C As My Wife – Small Doctor — Nigeria Today

I Need Cee-C As My Wife – Small Doctor
Its not quite sure if this is a message of support or a shade. Either ways, street pop musician, Small Doctor says he needs a drama queen in his life and wouldn’t mind to have as ‘wife’ Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C.
