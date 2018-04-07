 I once wrecked my bank account for love- Stella Udeze - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I once wrecked my bank account for love- Stella Udeze – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

I once wrecked my bank account for love- Stella Udeze
TheNewsGuru
There are unusual things people do for love, even though it may not be the best decision. Rising Nollywood actress, Stella Udeze who has starred in more than 25 movies said she once wrecked her bank account for love. *770# Mobile. The English education

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.