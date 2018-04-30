I refused to have my leg amputated, man who had his foot re-implanted speaks out - The Standard — Nigeria Today

I refused to have my leg amputated, man who had his foot re-implanted speaks out – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
I refused to have my leg amputated, man who had his foot re-implanted speaks out
The Standard
How he survived the horrific road crash early this month is the stuff that movies are made of. But his, is a true story. On April 3, at 4pm, the vehicle Wael Bhagat was travelling in from Meru veered off a hilly road in Embu, and went tumbling downhill …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!